Nissan, Honda confirm talks on closer collaboration but no decision on a merger

BANGKOK: Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co confirmed Wednesday (Dec 18) that they are discussing closer collaboration but denied reports they have decided on a merger.

Nissan’s share price soared more than 22 per cent after reports citing unnamed sources said it might merge with Honda to form the world’s third-largest automaking group.

Trading in Nissan’s shares was suspended but then resumed after the companies issued a statement that said they were “considering various possibilities for future collaboration, but no decisions have been made”.