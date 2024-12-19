Hong Kong arrests 25 people, identifies 14 ‘unscrupulous’ agencies amid university admissions fraud crackdown

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong authorities have arrested 25 people in the past three years for allegedly using forged academic qualifications to enrol in local universities, the city’s acting security minister has revealed as he reaffirmed continued efforts to curb the issue.

Police have also identified 14 “unscrupulous” mainland Chinese agencies or intermediaries suspected of being involved in the offences, and have notified Chinese authorities, said Acting Secretary of Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip in the Legislative Council on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Cheuk was responding to a question from legislator Chan Wing-kwong, who asked for a tally of how many people used false information to apply for study in Hong Kong.

Chan cited cases of “unscrupulous and unlawful intermediaries” in mainland China soliciting businesses by “spreading rumours” about Hong Kong’s various talent admission schemes, even “going as far as falsifying academic qualifications”.

In July, Hong Kong police arrested two people over an admissions scandal involving about 30 postgraduate students - all Chinese - at the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) business school.

The case caught the public eye in late May when HKU announced it had made a police report after conducting an international investigation. At the time, the HKU business school dean reportedly said as many as 100 students may be involved.

Since Jan 2022, 25 people have been arrested for allegedly using bogus credentials to secure spots in local universities, shared Cheuk. Eight were charged and three were eventually convicted, The maximum penalty handed down was 17 weeks’ jail.

Those convicted have had their visa or entry permits deemed invalid by immigration officials. The 17 not charged are still under investigation.

It is an offence in Hong Kong for any person or company to provide false information or falsely represent an applicant for visa or entry permit applications. The maximum penalty is 14 years’ jail and a HK$150,000 (US$19,300) fine.

ASSESSING APPLICATIONS IN “RIGOROUS MANNER”

“The Immigration Department has put in place mechanisms for assessing each visa or entry permit application under the talent admission schemes in a rigorous manner,” said Cheuk.

Additionally, those found to have obtained their visa or entry permit into Hong Kong via illegal means will have their visa or entry permit voided by the law. They will also be repatriated back to their place of origin.

“Even if the person has obtained the right of abode in Hong Kong, it will be declared invalid according to the law, and he will be subject to removal back to his place of origin,” said Cheuk.

Citing the city’s education bureau, Cheuk said that officials have reminded people who intend to study in Hong Kong not to “easily and blindly believe” claims of "guaranteed admission" from third-party agencies.

He added that upon discovery of any violations, post-secondary institutions will “take immediate and decisive disciplinary actions”, including rescinding admission offers or expulsion, and refer the cases to law enforcement agencies.