'Concert economy': Hong Kong seeks to revive tourism through new mega venue, anti-scalping moves

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong is keeping its sights trained on the “concert economy” this year as the financial hub looks to woo back tourists and stimulate a slowing economy.

Tourism authorities are hopeful a soon-to-open multi-purpose venue will inject added impetus to efforts, helping the city become a “prime location” for hosting large-scale pop concerts.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-Pui made the remarks on Wednesday (Jan 8) in a Legislative Council meeting, where she also took stock of the current numbers. Law took over the post just last month in the wake of her predecessor’s surprise firing.

Hong Kong hosted about 350 large-scale pop concerts per year from 2023 to 2024, Law shared, citing department estimates. A pop concert is considered large-scale if the venue can accommodate more than 10,000 spectators, she noted.

The concerts attracted an estimated 4.2 million-plus concertgoers, including more than 1.5 million tourists, said Law. These concerts saw an estimated expenditure of about HK$3.7 billion (US$476 million), bringing about HK$2.2 billion to Hong Kong’s economy.

“Large-scale pop concerts can drive the economic development of relevant industries, boost social atmosphere, and stimulate local consumption,” she said, without revealing any targets.

At the same time, Law noted that most concerts in the city are organised by private enterprises operating on commercial principles, with the government “rarely” providing financial assistance.