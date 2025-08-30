Filipino tourist with health issue dies after passing out on Hong Kong Disneyland ride

HONG KONG: A 53-year-old Filipino tourist with a pre-existing medical condition has died after falling into a coma while on a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland, with initial investigations showing no safety issues with the attraction.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort said on Saturday that the guest lost consciousness on the Frozen Ever After attraction at around 10am the previous day and was certified dead at 11.30am after being sent to hospital.

It was later confirmed that the deceased was a man from the Philippines. His wife found that he had fallen into a coma during the ride and immediately informed the staff.

The spokesman from the resort said that cast members arranged for a first aider to check on him and perform CPR as the boat was preparing to dock. He was then rushed to North Lantau Hospital.

“The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family,” the spokesman said.

“Our initial investigation has shown the incident is not related to ride safety.”

Police said they received the report at 10.18am and learned from the deceased’s wife that he had a pre-existing medical condition.

Local media reported that the man had a 10-year history of heart disease and high blood pressure, for which he required regular medication and follow-up visits.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed the incident on Saturday, adding that it was coordinating with local authorities to help the family repatriate the body.

The consulate expressed its condolences and said it would continue to provide support while respecting the family’s privacy.

The Frozen Ever After ride is part of the World of Frozen land, which opened at the end of 2023.

The ride is open to guests of all ages and heights, but its official app advises against pregnant women riding it.

The attraction is described as a dark, water-based, slow-moving ride with small drops, and it features advanced animatronics of characters such as Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

This article was first published on SCMP.