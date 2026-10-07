Greenpeace catches Hong Kong geopark ‘golden week’ visitors damaging marine life

About 100 incidents of visitors catching sea cucumbers and digging up sea snails and clams were recorded at a popular spot in Hong Kong’s Unesco-listed geopark on a single day of the National Day “golden week”, a green group has found, following similar incidents last year.

The Po Pin Chau section of the High Island Geo Trail in Sai Kung was also strewn with rubbish on a separate day, Greenpeace said on Tuesday (Oct 6).

At nearby Long Ke Beach, the group recorded nearly 90 instances of environmentally damaging behaviour, including climbing trees, littering and disturbing wildlife.

A Greenpeace site inspection on Oct 4 recorded 3,010 visitor arrivals at Hap Mun Bay, at the southern end of Sharp Island, also known as Kiu Tsui Chau.

Greenpeace Hong Kong campaigner Ha Shun-kuen said additional public funding and manpower allocated during golden week had failed to contain the damage.

Measures included the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department’s (AFCD) deployment of more than 100 personnel to hiking and tourist hotspots, as well as a reservation system at Po Pin Chau.

“This indicates that strengthening enforcement only after overcapacity is exposed at individual tourist spots is merely a piecemeal ‘painkiller’ approach that fails to tackle the continuously expanding problem of overtourism at its source,” he said.