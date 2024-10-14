Hong Kong supermarket chain Uselect winds down operations amid relentless retail slump

HONG KONG: Supermarket chain Uselect has become the latest business to wind down its operations in Hong Kong amid a relentless retail slump, even as some residents said they preferred smaller stores and continued to seek out local shops against prevailing trends.

A slew of businesses in the retail and restaurant sector have announced their closure in recent days, weeks and months, as more residents have headed to mainland Chinese cities to spend or opted to tighten their belts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uselect appears to be the latest chain owned by state-owned China Resources Group winding down its operations just days after its health product business CR Care announced it would shut all 19 of its local branches in November after 13 years in Hong Kong.

The supermarket chain operated around 100 locations as recently as last year, but its website on Sunday (Oct 13) showed only 40 remained, a number of which were in the process of being closed down, a Post check revealed.

Signs were displayed outside the chain’s Queen’s Terrace location in Sheung Wan - among the 40 open locations listed on the Uselect website - announcing the shop would cease operations on Oct 23.

Other locations in Tin Hau and Chai Wan also reportedly displayed notices saying those branches would also close before the month was out.

Local retiree Jenny Wong, 65, said she was sad to hear about the Queen’s Terrace outlet shutting down, noting the closure was probably due in part to the city’s post-pandemic economic woes and competition from neighbouring Shenzhen.

“The local supermarket is essential. I feel like I need to support local stores,” Wong said as she left the branch with a bag of groceries.

Hong Kong’s year-on-year retail sales declined for a sixth straight month in August, falling by 10.1 per cent.