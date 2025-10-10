Apparent bear attack kills man in Japan as deaths mount

TOKYO: A bear appears to have killed a man picking mushrooms in a Japanese forest, police said on Friday (Oct 10), the latest in a spate of suspected confrontations that could set a record if confirmed.

More and more wild bears have been spotted in Japan in recent years, even in residential areas, due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.

"A man in his 70s who went missing after going into the woods to harvest mushrooms was found dead," a local police officer in the northern region of Iwate told AFP.

"We suspect he was attacked by a bear based on scratch marks," he said.

The official death toll due to bear attacks has risen to six for the fiscal year starting April 2025, matching a record high seen in 2023, according to the environment ministry.

But in the last week, there have been three fatal suspected attacks, which would push fatalities to an annual record if the cause of death is confirmed as a bear.