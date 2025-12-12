Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Japan's northeast region, tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 hit Japan's northeastern region on Friday (Dec 12), prompting a tsunami advisory for waves up to 1m high from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake struck at 11.44am (10.44am, Singapore time) off the coast of Aomori prefecture with a depth of 20km, after a bigger 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region late on Monday.

After Monday's earthquake, the government issued a special advisory warning residents across a wide area, from Hokkaido in the north to Chiba, east of Tokyo, to be on alert for an increased possibility of a powerful earthquake hitting again within a week.

The tremor on Friday measured 4 on Japan's 1-7 seismic intensity scale.