Japan frets over fighter rollout target and weighs stopgap options, sources say

TOKYO: Japan has growing doubts that its next-generation fighter project with Britain and Italy will meet a 2035 rollout target, potentially forcing Tokyo to plug air defence gaps with new US F-35 stealth planes or upgrades to aging jets, two sources said.

The joint Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) established in 2022 is falling behind schedule due to a lack of urgency from Britain and Italy, which could push deployment beyond 2040, according to one of the sources.

Both sources, who have knowledge of Japan's air defence discussions, were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Japan will need to begin planning soon if the GCAP is delayed to ensure it has enough jets to counter Chinese and Russian planes that regularly probe its air defences. While senior officials are discussing the possibility of buying more F-35s, Reuters was not able to learn if specific numbers or a timeline are under consideration.

A swift decision to acquire more Lockheed Martin F-35s at around US$100 million each could be a bargaining chip for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in tariff talks with US President Donald Trump.

Japan's chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa will hold a fresh round of tariff talks with US officials on Friday (May 30) in Washington. Ishiba is also expected to meet Trump for their second in-person meeting in June at the Group of Seven leaders' gathering in Canada.

"Japan's purchase of defence equipment would contribute to the US trade surplus, so in that sense, it could be considered (in trade talks)," Akazawa told reporters on Thursday ahead of his departure for the US capital.

In 2019, in a move lauded at the time by Trump, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered 105 F-35s, making Japan the aircraft's largest overseas buyer with a total of 147 on order.

In a sign that Trump may again welcome Japanese purchases of US military hardware, the Asahi newspaper reported that in a phone call with Ishiba on May 23, he discussed Boeing's planned F-47 fighter jet and encouraged his Japanese counterpart to consider US aircraft.

GCAP is an effort by Japan and its two European partners to build a next-generation fighter free from the operational restrictions that often come with purchases of US-made military equipment. For example, buyers are often not allowed to do upgrades and maintenance without US permission.

The project is being led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan, BAE Systems in Britain and Leonardo in Italy.