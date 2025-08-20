Fireball lights up night skies across southern Japan

TOKYO: The night sky across southern Japan was briefly lit up late on Tuesday (Aug 19), after a glowing ball of light was seen falling through the sky in various parts of Kyushu and Shikoku.
Experts have identified the "fireball", which was first sighted shortly after 11pm, as a particularly bright meteor or shooting star, reported Japanese broadcaster NHK.
Numerous posts appeared on social media capturing footage of the luminous ball burning brightly as it descended.
Toshihisa Maeda, the director of the Sendai Space Museum, described the event as a phenomenon in which dust particles or asteroid fragments from outer space glow brightly as they enter the atmosphere and burn up.
"I imagine the surrounding area became as bright as day for a moment, and it's possible that it fell into the ocean as a meteorite," Maeda was quoted as saying.
Meteors are relatively common, with over 500,000 fireballs a year over Earth. Most of them fall over oceans and uninhabited areas, however, making them a memorable treat when they are seen.
But larger fireballs have been known to cause damage, such as the Chelyabinsk meteor, which caused injuries and widespread damage when it exploded over Russia's Ural region in 2013.