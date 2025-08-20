Fireball lights up night skies across southern Japan

TOKYO: The night sky across southern Japan was briefly lit up late on Tuesday (Aug 19), after a glowing ball of light was seen falling through the sky in various parts of Kyushu and Shikoku.

Experts have identified the "fireball", which was first sighted shortly after 11pm, as a particularly bright meteor or shooting star, reported Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Numerous posts appeared on social media capturing footage of the luminous ball burning brightly as it descended.