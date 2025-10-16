Japan urges G7 to stay vigilant to excessive FX volatility

WASHINGTON: Japan told its G7 counterparts that policymakers must be vigilant against excessively volatile and disorderly moves in the currency market, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday (Oct 15).

Kato also said he confirmed with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent an agreement made last month on exchange-rate policy during bilateral talks, held on the sidelines of the G7 and G20 finance leaders' gathering in Washington.

"We've seen some rapid yen falls since last week. It's desirable for exchange rates to move stably. We are vigilant to any excessive volatility in the currency market," Kato told reporters.

The yen has whipsawed in recent days due in part to Japan's political uncertainty, as new ruling party leader Sanae Takaichi's bid to become the country's first female prime minister was thrown into doubt when her ruling party's junior coalition partner quit.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Kato said he would not comment on what was driving recent exchange-rate moves, when asked how Japan's political turmoil was affecting yen moves, but said in general political stability was desirable for the economy.