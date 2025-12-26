Japan government approves record US$782 billion budget

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Friday (Dec 26) approved a record budget for the upcoming fiscal year, to pay for everything from bigger defence spending to ballooning social security costs as inflation persists.

The ¥122.3-trillion (US$782 billion) budget for the fiscal year from April 2026 will include some nine trillion yen for defence spending, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to accelerate Tokyo's sweeping upgrade of its military in the face of worsening relations with China.

The defence ministry said in a briefing document that "Japan faces the most severe and complex security environment since the end of the war," stressing the need to "fundamentally strengthen" its defence capabilities.

At the core of its request is ¥100 billion for the so-called SHIELD coastal defence system, which would marshal drones to block any invasion by foreign troops.

Japan is hoping that SHIELD - Synchronised, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Littoral Defence - will be completed by March 2028, with no details yet on which part of Japan's coastline it will be linked to.

The ¥122-trillion figure compares with the ¥115 trillion sought for the current fiscal year to March, which was also a record.

The expanding budget comes as the market worries about Takaichi's big spending policies adding to Japan's public debts.

Japan already has the biggest ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) among major economies, projected to reach 232.7 per cent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier this month parliament approved a massive extra budget, to pay for a ¥21.3-trillion stimulus announced a month earlier.

The market has reacted by driving down the value of the yen while the benchmark yield rose for Japanese government bonds.

Some observers have drawn comparisons to the UK's 2022 bond market turmoil under then-premier Liz Truss.