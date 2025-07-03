Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southwestern Japan

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit a remote island in southwestern Japan on Thursday (Jul 3), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture nearly 1,200km from Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 20km, giving it a seismic intensity of '6 lower' on Japan's 1-7 scale on Akuseki Island, the agency said. Akuseki has a population of 89.

The intensity is classified as a level that makes it "difficult to remain standing", according to the agency.

More than 1,000 tremors with a seismic intensity of 1 or above on the Japanese scale have been detected around the island chain between Jun 21 and Jul 3, the agency said