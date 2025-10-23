Japan's Mount Fuji sees snow for first time this winter, 21 days later than usual

TOKYO: The peak of Japan's Mount Fuji was capped with snow for the first time this winter on Thursday (Oct 23), reaching the milestone 21 days later than the average since records began in 1894, the meteorological agency said.

This year's snowfall came two weeks earlier than 2024, when snow settled on the 3,776m mountain only on Nov 7, the latest since records began.

The sacred mountain is among Japan's most enduring symbols – its snow-capped summit has inspired some of Japan's greatest works of art, such as Katsushika Hokusai's "Great Wave Off Kanagawa," which now features on the back of the 1,000-yen note.

While the first snowfall on Fuji has arrived later in recent years, the cause was uncertain, Mamoru Matsumoto of the Kofu observatory office of the meteorological agency told Reuters last year.