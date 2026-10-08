Okinawa governor wants discipline for US military in Japan after murder linked to Marine

TOKYO: The governor of Okinawa demanded on Wednesday (Oct 7) that Japan's central government do more to ensure effective discipline among US service members on the southern island following the arrest of a US Marine on accusations that he robbed and killed a local woman.

Governor Genta Koja, in Tokyo for the first time since taking office a week ago, conveyed Okinawa's outrage in his meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, asking her government for further efforts to reduce the burden of hosting US military bases on the small island.

"Okinawa has requested preventive measures every time similar crimes were repeated in past, and now we have this case again," Koja told Takaichi in a guest room at the Prime Minister's Office packed with reporters.

"I must say past disciplinary measures and human rights education implemented by the US military have not worked at all," Koja said.