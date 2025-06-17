Japan PM and President Trump meet on sidelines of G7 amid tariff concerns

KANANASKIS, Alberta: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 16) on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, as Tokyo urges Washington to drop auto import tariffs that threaten to hobble its economy.

The 30-minute meeting took place at the Kananaskis Mountain resort in the Canadian Rockies, where G7 leaders have gathered to discuss the global economy and geopolitics, Japan's government said in a statement. It did not give any details of what the two men discussed.

Ishiba wants Trump to scrap a 25 percent tariff on Japanese cars and a 24 percent reciprocal tariff on other Japanese imports paused until Jul 9.

Their second in-person meeting follows a series of high-level trade talks that have so far failed to yield a trade deal.

Economists warn the tariffs could shave nearly 1 percent off Japan's GDP.