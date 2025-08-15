Japan posts unexpectedly strong GDP, helped by export rush

TOKYO: Japan's economy grew much faster than expected in the second quarter, helped by a rush of exports ahead of US tariffs taking effect, giving the central bank some of the conditions it needs to resume interest rate hikes this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1 per cent on an annualised basis, government data showed on Friday (Aug 15), marking the fifth straight quarter of expansion after the previous quarter's contraction was revised to growth.

However, analysts warn global economic uncertainties fuelled by US tariffs could weigh on the world's fourth-largest economy in the coming months.

"The April-June data masked the real effect of Trump's tariffs," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

"Exports were strong thanks to solid car shipment volumes and last-minute demand from Asian manufacturers ahead of tariffs. But these aren't sustainable at all."

The increase in GDP was helped by surprisingly resilient exports and capital expenditure and compared with median market expectations for a 0.4 per cent gain in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.6 per cent rise in the previous quarter, which was revised from a 0.2 per cent contraction.

The reading translates into a quarterly rise of 0.3 per cent, better than the median estimate of a 0.1 per cent uptick.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, rose 0.2 per cent, compared with a market estimate of a 0.1 per cent increase. It grew at the same pace as the previous quarter.