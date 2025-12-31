Japan says China's military drills around Taiwan 'increase tensions'

TOKYO: Japan said on Wednesday (Dec 31) that China's military exercises around Taiwan "increase tensions" across the Taiwan Strait, and that it had expressed its "concerns" to Beijing.

"The recent military exercises conducted by the Chinese military around Taiwan constitute actions that increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and the Government of Japan has conveyed its concerns to the Chinese side," said foreign ministry press secretary Toshihiro Kitamura.

"It has been the consistent position of the Government of Japan that it expects that the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue," Kitamura said in a statement.

"Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are important for the international community as a whole. We will continue to monitor related developments with strong interest," he added.

China's drills this week involved dozens of fighter aircraft and navy vessels conducting live-fire drills, simulating a blockade of Taiwan's key ports and assaults on maritime targets.

China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out military action to seize the island democracy.

Japan's relations with China have worsened sharply in recent weeks after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any Chinese attack on Taiwan.