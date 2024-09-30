Japan’s Shinkansen turns 60: The bullet train that transformed travel

Sixty years ago, a sleek white bullet train sliced through the Japanese countryside, marking a new era in travel.

It wasn’t just speed that set the Shinkansen apart – it was a symbol of Japan’s post-war transformation, a technological marvel that reshaped cities and inspired the world.

Here's a look back at the history of the Shinkansen and how it set the path for the future of transportation.

BEGINNING OF SHINKANSEN

On Oct 1, 1964, just days before Japan hosted its very first Olympic Games, the country unveiled one of its most ambitious projects.

Dubbed the “bullet train” for its sleek design and blistering speed, the Shinkansen, which means new trunk line, was the world’s first high-speed rail service.

The inaugural route - the Tokaido Shinkansen - linked Japan’s two largest cities, Tokyo and Osaka. It covered 515km in just four hours - down from the previous six-and-a-half hours.

At the time, the Shinkansen's top speed of 210kmh made it the fastest train in the world.

Today, the Shinkansen travels at up to 285kmh, with a ride from Tokyo to Osaka taking just about two hours.