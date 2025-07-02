Japan PM determined to protect national interests amid tariff stalemate

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Wednesday (Jul 2) he was determined to protect his country's national interests as trade negotiations with the US struggled and President Donald Trump threatened even higher tariff rates on the Asian ally.

"Japan is different from other countries as we are the largest investor in the United States, creating jobs," Ishiba said in a public debate with opposition party leaders.

"With our basic focus being on investment rather than tariffs, we'll continue to protect our national interest," he said.

Trump on Tuesday cast doubt on a possible deal with Japan, indicating that he could impose a tariff of 30 or 35 per cent on imports from Japan - well above the 24 per cent rate he announced on Apr 2 and then paused until Jul 9.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said a trade deal with Japan was unlikely before the Jul 9 deadline, as he criticised Japan's reluctance to accept imports of US rice, as well as the imbalance in auto trade between the two countries.

"I'm not sure we're going to make a deal," Trump said. "I doubt it with Japan, they're very tough."