Megaquake off Russian coast sparks tsunami warnings in Japan, Hawaii

A powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east on Wednesday (Jul 30) prompted tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific, including Japan, Hawaii, Russia and Ecuador, and warnings along the California coast.

The quake, which struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, sparked tsunami warnings and evacuation alerts across most of Japan's east coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30cm reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.

Broadcaster NHK said subsequent waves could be much higher.

Japan's weather agency said earlier that waves of up to 3m were expected all the way down the northern and eastern coasts of Japan, as far as Wakayama south of Osaka.

It also warned that "tsunamis will strike repeatedly" and urged the public not to enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted.

NHK said evacuation orders had been issued by the government for various areas.

The quake occurred at 8.25am local time (7.25am Singapore time).

It was about 250km away from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost of the country's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.

A University of Tokyo seismologist Shinichi Sakai told NHK that a distant earthquake could cause a tsunami that affects Japan if its epicentre is shallow.

Japan, part of the area known as the Pacific ring of fire, is one of the world's most quake-prone country.

Some train services were suspended by East Japan Railway, said the Kyodo news agency.