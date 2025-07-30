Japan issues tsunami warning after huge quake off Russia sparks alerts around the Pacific
Waves of up to 4m were recorded in parts of Russia's Kamchatka region, prompting evacuations and damaging buildings.
A powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east on Wednesday (Jul 30) prompted tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific, including Japan, Hawaii, Russia and Ecuador, and warnings along the California coast.
The quake, which struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, sparked tsunami warnings and evacuation alerts across most of the east coast of Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30cm reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.
Broadcaster NHK said subsequent waves could be much higher.
Japan's weather agency said earlier that waves of up to 3m were expected all the way down the northern and eastern coasts of Japan, as far as Wakayama south of Osaka.
It also warned that "tsunamis will strike repeatedly" and urged the public not to enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted.
Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed scores of people in the northern island of Hokkaido on the roof of a building, sheltering under tents from the beating sun, as fishing boats left harbours to avoid potential damage from the incoming waves.
NHK said evacuation orders had been issued by the government for various areas.
Workers also evacuated the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant, where a meltdown following the 2011 tsunami caused a radioactive disaster, according to operator TEPCO.
There were no injuries or damage reported so far, and no irregularities at any nuclear plants, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
The quake occurred at 8.25am local time (7.25am Singapore time).
It was about 250km away from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost of the country's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.
A University of Tokyo seismologist Shinichi Sakai told NHK that a distant earthquake could cause a tsunami that affects Japan if its epicentre is shallow.
Japan, part of the area known as the Pacific ring of fire, is one of the world's most quake-prone country.
Some train services were suspended by East Japan Railway, said the Kyodo news agency.
ALERTS ACROSS THE GLOBE
The epicentre of the earthquake is roughly the same as a massive 9.0 temblor in 1952 which resulted in a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami, according to the US Geological Survey.
"Given the scale of this event, we should expect strong aftershocks, possibly with magnitudes up to 7.5," the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.
"Significant, noticeable aftershocks with magnitudes up to 7.5 are expected to continue for at least another month."
Waves of up to 4m were recorded in parts of Russia's Kamchatka region, prompting evacuations and damaging buildings, officials said.
"Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.
He said a kindergarten was damaged and urged people to move away from the coastline. He also called for calm and said specialists were inspecting buildings to ensure safety.
Russia's TASS news agency said several people suffered minor injuries, including those at a regional airport.
The emergencies ministry said the tsunami flooded a port town home to about 2,000 people.
"The tsunami flooded parts of the port town of Severo-Kurilsk ... The population has been evacuated," the ministry said in a statement.
A video posted on Russian social media appeared to show buildings in the town submerged in seawater.
The US Tsunami Warning System similarly issued a warning of "hazardous tsunami waves" within the coming hours along some coasts of Hawaii.
The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management called for the evacuation of some coastal areas in Hawaii, saying "destructive" waves were expected.
The US further sounded the alarm with a series of alerts of varying levels along North America's West Coast, from Alaska down to the entire coast of California.
Tsunami alerts were pushed to mobile phones in California, according to local AFP reporters.
"Tsunami waves reaching more than 3m above the tide level are possible along some coasts of northwestern Hawaiian islands ... and Russia," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, describing the potential conditions as "hazardous".
At least six aftershocks have further rattled the region, including one of 6.9-magnitude and another listed at 6.3.
Over in Southeast Asia, the Philippines' seismology agency advised people to stay away from beaches in coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean as these regions are expected to experience tsunami waves of less than 1m in height.
“It may not be the largest of waves, but these can continue for hours and expose people swimming in the waters to danger,” Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology told The Associated Press.
Indonesia's geophysics agency also issued a warning that tsunami waves of less than 0.5m could reach some coastal cities and towns in the Papua region, North Maluku province and Gorontalo province.