Japan issues tsunami warning after huge quake off Russia sparks alerts around the Pacific

A powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's far east on Wednesday (Jul 30) prompted tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific, including Japan, Hawaii, Russia and Ecuador, and warnings along the California coast.

The quake, which struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, sparked tsunami warnings and evacuation alerts across most of the east coast of Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30cm reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.

Broadcaster NHK said subsequent waves could be much higher.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Japan's weather agency said earlier that waves of up to 3m were expected all the way down the northern and eastern coasts of Japan, as far as Wakayama south of Osaka.

It also warned that "tsunamis will strike repeatedly" and urged the public not to enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted.

Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed scores of people in the northern island of Hokkaido on the roof of a building, sheltering under tents from the beating sun, as fishing boats left harbours to avoid potential damage from the incoming waves.