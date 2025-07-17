Japan holds US tariff talks with Lutnick, eyes meeting with Bessent

TOKYO: Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa held talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on US tariffs on Thursday (Jul 17), as Tokyo races to avert a 25 per cent levy that will be imposed unless a deal is clinched by an Aug 1 deadline.

During the 45-minute phone call, the two sides "re-confirmed each other's position on US tariff measures and engaged in deep conversation", Japan's government said in a statement, adding that Tokyo would continue dialogue with Washington.

The phone talks came after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US would likely keep 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Japan, which take effect from Aug 1, unless the countries agree on a trade deal.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo on Friday, the Japanese government said in a separate announcement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Bessent is visiting Japan to attend the US national day at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka on Saturday. Akazawa will be in Osaka on Saturday to receive the US delegation led by Bessent.

"There are certain elements we cannot compromise," Akazawa told reporters on Thursday. "But we hope to continue efforts to reach an agreement with Aug 1 in mind as a milestone."

Japan has failed to clinch a trade deal with the US as it struggles to win concessions for 25 per cent tariffs on automobiles, a mainstay of the country's export-reliant economy.

Bilateral trade talks are complicated by Japan's upper house election on Sunday, with media polls showing Ishiba's ruling coalition could lose its majority in the chamber - a result that heightens the risk of political instability.