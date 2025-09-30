Missing Chinese tourist in Egypt turns out to be cyber fraud suspect

CAIRO: In a twist to what was first believed to be a missing-person case, a 21-year-old Chinese tourist has been arrested in Egypt on suspicion of belonging to a cyber fraud gang.

The woman was among eight suspects detained in a raid on a residential apartment in the First Settlement district of New Cairo, according to a statement published on Tuesday (Sep 30) by Egypt’s Ministry of Interior. The ministry said three Chinese nationals were among those arrested.

According to the ministry, they were part of a cyber fraud gang that lured victims - mostly Chinese nationals - to Egypt with promises of e-commerce jobs.

Upon arrival, the victims were kidnapped and forced to contact their families to demand ransom payments through electronic platforms.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

One Chinese victim was rescued during the operation, the ministry said.

Police officers also seized firearms, bladed weapons, electric shock devices and mobile phones containing evidence of the gang’s alleged activities.

The case has been handed to the public prosecution office for further investigation.

While the ministry did not name any of the suspects, its statement made clear that one of the three Chinese nationals arrested in the case was the same woman whose disappearance had been circulating on social media.

Chinese media outlets have identified her as 21-year-old Chi Guangying. She reportedly arrived in Egypt on Aug 9 and last contacted her family on Sep 21.

According to a Sep 27 report by Chinese news portal Red Star News, Chi’s mother said she had an interest in Egyptian culture and the pyramids.

As Chi had not found a job to her liking after graduation, she decided to visit Egypt to see the pyramids while also looking for opportunities in the country, her mother said.

Chi’s mother added that she managed to locate Chi on Sep 27 with the help of local Chinese nationals in Egypt and the Chinese embassy.

“Thanks for everyone’s help. Although the exact situation is still unclear, what matters is that she’s been found,” said Chi’s mother, as quoted by Red Star News.