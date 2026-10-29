Moscow, Pyongyang back network sending workers to Russian factories: Report

SEOUL: A Russian network of brokers sponsored by Pyongyang has taken North Koreans to work in Russia in exploitative conditions and in violation of United Nations sanctions, some at factories that turn out items Moscow uses in the Ukraine war, a rights group said.

The neighbours have boosted military and political ties dramatically since pledging renewed cooperation at a 2023 summit of their leaders, while a mutual defence pact is a cornerstone of a partnership treaty signed the following year.

In its report, the Hague-based group, Global Rights Compliance (GRC), said North Korea reaps funds from the operation, taking much of the wages earned by its workers who are sent to Russia and made to stay under threat of retribution.

The group cites open source information on the operation run by a Russian businessman, facial recognition technology to identify North Korean officials, and evidence gathered by its members posing undercover as prospective employers.

"This investigation exposes a dangerous convergence between two states' military ambitions," said the group's legal adviser, Elise Lauriot Prevost.

These were "North Korea's use of overseas forced labour to finance its weapons programme, and Russia's growing reliance on labour to sustain its war economy," she added.