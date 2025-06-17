No deal as Ishiba, Trump end trade talks with pledge to keep negotiating

KANANASKIS, Alberta: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump agreed to push ahead with trade talks on Monday (Jun 16), but failed to achieve a breakthrough that would lower or eliminate tariffs that threaten to hobble the Japanese economy.

Trump and Ishiba met for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the G7 leaders summit at the Kananaskis Mountain resort in the Canadian Rockies. Japan had hoped the sit down, only their second in-person meeting, would help spur a trade deal between the two countries. "We've been exploring the possibility of a deal down to the wire, but there are still points where our views remain divided," Ishiba told reporters in Kananaskis. He declined to say on what issues Japan and the US disagreed.

Ishiba wants Trump to scrap a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese cars and a 24 per cent reciprocal tariff on other Japanese imports paused until Jul 9. Some economists say those duties could shave around 1 percentage points of Japan's GDP.

"Automobiles are a major national interest. We will continue to do everything we can to protect such interests," Ishiba said.

Trump's tariffs could squeeze Japan's potential vehicle exports by US$17 billion, the United Nations' International Trade Centre estimated in April.

Japanese carmakers, such as Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor and smaller more tariff-vulnerable producers such as Mazda Motor Corp, account for around a fifth of Japan's exports.