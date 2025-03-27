North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of AI suicide drones: State media

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of suicide drones with artificial intelligence (AI) technology and said unmanned control and AI capability must be the top priorities in modern arms development, state media reported on Thursday (Mar 27).
Kim also inspected new upgraded reconnaissance drones that are capable of detecting various tactical targets and enemy activities on land and at sea, KCNA state news agency said.
"The field of unmanned equipment and artificial intelligence should be top-prioritised and developed in modernising the armed forces," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
He stressed the importance of promoting a concerted longer-term national programme to be at the forefront of accelerating competition of intelligent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military use, KCNA said.
Kim separately inspected newly developed equipment for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, electronic jamming and attack systems, KCNA said.
Photographs published by state media showed fixed-wing UAV zeroing in on a tank-shaped target then exploding in flames. Kim was seen walking with aides with what appeared to be a drone larger than an average fighter jet parked on the tarmac in the background.
In others, Kim was seen climbing steps toward the door of a large aircraft with four engines and a radar dome mounted on the fuselage and viewing the aircraft on a low fly-by.
North Korea has made a strong push to develop drones including kamikaze munitions. The project is suspected to be part of the growing military cooperation between the North and Russia over the past year.
North Korean troops deployed in Russia's war against Ukraine are believed to have been engaged in drone warfare, gaining valuable battleground experience.