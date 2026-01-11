North Korea demands detailed 'explanation' from Seoul over drone incursion

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister has demanded a detailed "explanation" from Seoul over a drone it accused South Korea of flying over its territory, state media reported Sunday (Jan 11).

The North alleged on Saturday that the craft crossed from the South Korean border county of Ganghwa into the North Korean city of Kaesong in early January, and released photos of wreckage from the drone it claimed to have shot down.

Seoul rejected the allegation, with its defence ministry saying the drone was not a model operated by its military.

"Fortunately, the ROK's military expressed an official stand that it was not done by itself and that it has no intention to provoke or irritate us," Kim Yo Jong said, using South Korea's official name in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"But a (detailed) explanation should be made about the actual case of a drone that crossed the southern border of our Republic," she said, according to KCNA.

In response to the North's accusation, Seoul's military said its own investigation had revealed it does not "possess the unmanned aerial vehicle in question, nor did it operate any unmanned aerial vehicles at the time and date specified by North Korea".