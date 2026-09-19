North Korea says its nuclear status is ‘irreversible’ after UN atomic agency rebuke

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of double standards on Saturday (Sep 19) after it adopted a resolution criticising Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

The IAEA’s “biased viewpoint and double standards” are “the fundamental factor causing the collapse of the international nuclear non-proliferation system”, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

She said the agency had turned a blind eye to the “blatant nuclear proliferation activities” of the United States and South Korea’s “nuclear submarine introduction plan”, while forcibly adopting a resolution against North Korea’s “self-defensive and legitimate nuclear activities”.

In a separate KCNA statement, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry also dismissed the resolution, declaring that its status as a nuclear power is irreversible and backed by its nuclear deterrent.

KCNA also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un carried out a three-day inspection tour of major munitions factories this week.

Kim stressed that North Korea’s artillery should both fight and deter war with “the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability”, KCNA said.

Kim added that North Korea’s efforts to modernise all components of its defence capability are bringing about “a significant change” in the composition and means of its armed forces.