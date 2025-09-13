North Korea to boost nuclear arsenal, conventional military: State media

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang will unveil a policy to advance both its nuclear arsenal and conventional military power at an upcoming key ruling party meeting, state media said Saturday (Sep 13).

Since a failed summit with the United States in 2019, North Korea has repeatedly said it will never give up its nuclear weapons and declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state.

While visiting weapons research facilities this week, Kim said Pyongyang "would put forward the policy of simultaneously pushing forward the building of nuclear forces and conventional armed forces", according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Kim also emphasised the need to "modernise" the country's conventional armed forces, without specifying the date of the party meeting.

The North Korean leader has been emboldened by the war in Ukraine, securing critical support from Russia after sending thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Moscow.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a mutual defence pact last year when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the reclusive state.

Seoul has repeatedly warned that Russia is stepping up support for Pyongyang, including the potential transfer of sensitive Russian military technology, in return for North Korea's assistance in fighting Ukraine.

"In essence, it reflects (Kim's) view that nuclear forces alone have limits as a deterrent, and that Pyongyang is seeking to boost its war-fighting capability by modernising its conventional arsenal," Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.

"North Korea's military technology cooperation with Russia seems to be also expanding into the conventional arms sector, and modernisation plans tailored to 'modern warfare' are likely to be laid out as a mid- to long-term agenda" at the upcoming meeting, he added.