North Korea says its nuclear weapons not a 'bargaining chip' as Trump, Ishiba meet

SEOUL: North Korea said on Saturday (Feb 8) its nuclear weapons are not meant for negotiations but are intended for combat use against enemies that threaten its people and world peace, its state media reported.

The statement comes after United States President Donald Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Friday. The two leaders expressed their commitment to ensuring North Korea ends its nuclear weapons programme.

KCNA did not mention the meeting between the US and Japanese leaders but instead cited reported comments by officials of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the European Union that reiterated demands for a complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

"We say this clearly again: Our nuclear weapons are not an advertisement to get anyone's recognition and even less a bargaining chip to be exchanged for some money," KCNA said in a statement.

"Our nuclear forces are for unwavering combat use to swiftly eliminate any attempts by enemy forces that infringe on our country's sovereignty and the safety of our people and threaten world peace," it said.

North Korea has not responded directly to overtures from Trump to resume contact with its leader Kim Jong Un and instead stressed its intention to "bolster" its nuclear forces.

Trump said on Friday he "will have relations with North Korea and with Kim Jong Un", adding he had a good rapport with Kim. The two held unprecedented summit meetings during Trump's first presidency.

On Jan 20 when he was inaugurated for his second term, Trump said the North was a "nuclear power," raising questions whether he would pursue arms reduction talks rather than denuclearisation negotiations.

"The two leaders expressed their serious concerns over and the need to address North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea," a joint statement by Trump and Ishiba issued after their talks said.