North Korea slams South's president over denuclearisation remarks

SEOUL: North Korea called South Korean President Lee Jae-myung a "hypocrite" on Wednesday (Aug 27) over remarks he made about the denuclearisation of the peninsula during a visit to the United States this week.

Since taking office in June, Lee has sought warmer ties with the nuclear-armed North and has vowed to build "military trust" with Pyongyang.

But North Korea has said it has no interest in improving relations with Seoul, a key regional security ally for Washington.

During his Monday visit to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in the American capital, Lee said Seoul and Washington's alliance would be "upgraded to a global level" when "there is a path for denuclearisation, peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula".

Since a failed summit with the United States in 2019, North Korea has repeatedly said it will never give up its nuclear weapons and declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state.

Lee had "pretended that he had a will to restore the relations" with North Korea, but had revealed "his true colours as a confrontation maniac" and a "hypocrite" with his recent remarks, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Lee's mention of "'denuclearisation' is little short of a naive dream like trying to catch a cloud floating in the sky", it added.