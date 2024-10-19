North Korea says it recovered crashed South Korean military drone

SEOUL: North Korea said on Saturday (Oct 19) it had discovered the remains of a crashed South Korean military drone, suggesting it was on a propaganda mission in the latest confrontation between the two involving cross-border flying objects.

"In light of the drone's shape, the presumptive period of flight, the leaflet-scattering box fixed to the underpart of the drone's fuselage, etc, it is quite likely that the drone is the one which scattered leaflets over the centre of Pyongyang Municipality. But the conclusion has not yet been drawn," said state news agency KCNA.

South Korea's government has declined to say if such drones were flown, and if they were, whether they were flown by its military or civilians. It said to comment on the North's claim would be to get drawn into a ploy.