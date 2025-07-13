North Korean leader Kim reaffirms support for Russia in Ukraine conflict: State media

Kim told Lavrov the steps taken by the allies in response to radically evolving global geopolitics will contribute greatly to securing peace and security around the world, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported.

"Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis," KCNA said.

Lavrov earlier held talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan, and they issued a joint statement pledging support to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other's country, KCNA said.

On Saturday, Russian media reported Lavrov described the two countries' ties as "an invincible fighting brotherhood " in his meeting with Kim and thanked him for the troops deployed to Russia.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have deepened dramatically during the last two years of the war in Ukraine, which started in February 2022, with Pyongyang deploying more than 10,000 troops and arms to Russia to back Moscow's military campaign.

Kim's government has pledged to send about 6,000 military engineers and builders to help reconstruction work in Russia's Kursk region.