North Korea's Kim visits hot tubs, BBQ joints at lavish new mountain resort

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a lavish new mountain resort complete with "cosy" leisure spaces, barbecue restaurants and hot tubs, state media reported on Tuesday (Dec 23).

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the new resort in Samjiyon in North Korea's mountainous north would serve as an "attractive mountainous tourist resort and leisure ground for the people".

Kim toured "bedrooms of hotels, cosy leisure spaces and commercial and public catering facilities", KCNA said.

Images in state media showed Kim accompanied by his daughter, who analysts say is called Ju-ae and is his likely heir, touring the hotels - even testing the firmness of the beds.

He held them up as "clear proof of the ever-growing ideal of our people and our state's potential for development".