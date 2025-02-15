North Korea says US should abandon military threats: State media

SEOUL: North Korea said on Saturday (Feb 15) that the United States should abandon military threats if it has concerns about its mainland safety, state media KCNA reported, citing an official at North Korea's defence ministry.

The KCNA report cited the head of US Northern Command recently commenting on North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles' (ICBMs) capability of reaching the US mainland.

The report said it was the US that was engaging in confrontational behaviour such as planning war exercises with South Korea and sending a nuclear submarine to the Korean Peninsula.

It is North Korea's sovereign right to improve its self-defence power, the report added.