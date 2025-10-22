Nuclear power at heart of new Japan PM's energy policy

TOKYO: Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to push for the accelerated revival of nuclear power to tackle inflation, a source of public discontent, with reactor restarts key to reducing costly fuel imports.

Takaichi has appointed Ryosei Akazawa, who was Japan's point person in its recent tariff deal with the United States, as trade and industry minister - a portfolio that includes energy - signalling a willingness to engage with Washington, including on liquefied natural gas purchases, analysts said.

Her government plans a package of purchases to present to US President Donald Trump during his visit to Tokyo next week, including LNG, although not for now from the Alaskan pipeline project championed by Trump, Reuters reported on Wednesday (Oct 22).

However, Akazawa said on Wednesday that it was essential to maximise power sources that contribute to energy security and decarbonisation.

"We aim to proceed with nuclear restarts while taking concrete steps to gain the necessary understanding of local communities and stakeholders," he said.

Japan spent 10.7 trillion yen (US$71 billion) last year on imported LNG and coal, a tenth of its import costs. Imported fossil fuels cover 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Japan's electricity generation and are a source of inflation that has undermined support for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

NUCLEAR RENEWAL

"PM Takaichi will almost certainly push for a more ambitious nuclear reactor relaunch. This is in part to support her push to bring down wholesale power prices while reducing fuel import reliance," said Henning Gloystein, managing director with Eurasia Group consultancy.

Before the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Japan operated 54 nuclear reactors. Of the 33 that remain operable, 14 have been restarted - a process that takes years. Securing a stable new power supply is increasingly urgent as demand is poised to rise from data centre expansion.