Nvidia's Huang meets Samsung, Hyundai in deepening of South Korea ties

SEOUL: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met the chiefs of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor during his first official visit in more than a decade to South Korea on Thursday (Oct 30), highlighting the company's deepening AI ties with its tech and auto industries.

The technology tycoon, whose company is caught in the cross-hairs of a US-China trade war, said he was looking forward to meeting President Lee Jae Myung on Friday and that Nvidia and South Korea had many announcements to make.

Huang also said he was confident that earlier talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea had gone well.

In a reversal of remarks on Wednesday, Trump said he did not discuss Nvidia's Blackwell AI chip with Xi. Sales of the high-end chip have been a major sticking point between the Washington and Beijing due to US export controls.

"I have every confidence that the two presidents had a very good conversation. It doesn't have to involve anything that I do," said Huang.

Huang met Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung over fried chicken and beer, a popular Korean after-work pairing known as "chimaek", at Kkanbu Chicken, a local restaurant chain in Gangnam, an upscale part of Seoul.

The word "kkanbu" translates loosely to "close friend" or "trusted partner", a bond made famous globally by Netflix's "Squid Game", in which it symbolises loyalty between allies.