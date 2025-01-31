Osaka gears up to host World Expo 2025
The event is expected to provide a global platform for innovations in an effort to address issues facing humankind.
OSAKA: Japan is gearing up for the World Expo 2025, which will open in mid-April on the artificial island of Yumeshima off the shores of Osaka, the nation’s second most populated city.
Held every five years, the upcoming edition of the event will involve 158 countries and regions, and is themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”.
The World Expo brings together countries, private firms, civil society groups and non-governmental organisations to discuss and find solutions to pressing global challenges.
THE GRAND RING
With less than three months to go, constructions are underway on the man-made Yumeshima facing Osaka Bay.
The 155ha reclaimed land, about the size of 220 football fields, is touted as a playground for the world's best architectural minds.
One structure that stands out above the rest is the Grand Ring, regarded as the globe’s largest wooden formation.
Designed by renowned Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, the magnificent installation is 2km in circumference.
Most of the gigantic structure’s wood comes from within Japan, including from Fukushima prefecture, which was hit by a nuclear accident in 2011.
Timber sourced near the nuclear disaster zone is tested for radiation levels before it can be used for construction.
The structure’s architect said the design pays homage to the nation’s long architectural history.
“Traditionally we will use wooden plugs. But here because of the large scale and because of the latest architecture regulations, we need stronger joints,” said Fujimoto.
“That’s why we combined metal joints and wooden columns and timber together to upgrade traditional methods for the future.”
At its top level is a ring-shaped walkway covering the structure where visitors are treated to an aerial view of not only the island, but also a breathtaking sight of Osaka, all the way to the Sea of Setouchi.
GETTING PAVILIONS READY
As construction gathers pace, there will eventually be 47 pavilions around the event site.
They include Singapore’s pavilion, a giant red ball called Dream Sphere.
It was one of the first pavilions to start construction a year ago, and its exterior was completed in November.
At the final international participants’ meeting in January, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) made a presentation on the concept of its pavilion design and the message behind it.
“From afar, it looks like a red dot. But as you get close you can see it’s actually covered by over 17,000 recycled discs,” explained Carrie Kwik, executive director of World Expo and special project at STB.
“Our message really is that dreams create future possibilities and this will be reflected in Singapore as a country, a place where animals, nature, wildlife and people live harmoniously together.”
The “red dot” is one of Singapore’s nicknames, and is derived from how the tiny nation is often depicted on world maps.
SLOW TICKET SALES
However, the event is also drawing criticism for rising costs and slow construction.
As of mid-January, Japanese media said only three pavilions out of 47 had been completed, and 10 may not make it in time for the expo’s opening in April.
Ticket sales have also been slower than expected, with just a little over half the 14 million tickets sold, mostly to companies. Its booking system has been blamed for being too complicated.
“In previous expos, (you can use) tickets any day you want to,” said Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, the intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos.
“(But this time), people have to buy (a ticket) and book a reservation slot (to visit) and that also could mean people are delaying the purchase until they are ready to book that actual slot.”
BUSINESSES GEAR UP
Despite speed bumps, Osaka's hospitality industry is getting ready for an expected surge in the number of foreign guests.
Hotel Elcient in downtown Osaka, which typically caters to business clients, is looking to hire more staff with foreign language skills.
“I am telling our staff to prepare for the expo as there will be more visitors, and to convey to them the appeal of Japan and Osaka,” said its general manager Satoru Uemura.
Still, there are some who have yet to warm up to the upcoming event, including local eatery owner Tomoharu Fukuda.
“I do not yet feel any excitement or expectations. I’ve not met anyone who has said they wished to go or has purchased a ticket,” said the owner of Okonomiyaki Fuku, which specialises in okonomiyaki, a Japanese savoury pancake famous in Osaka.
According to a Mitsubishi Research Institute survey in October, only a quarter of those polled said they want to visit the expo.
But organisers think interest will grow once the event gets started, as was the case in the 1970 Osaka Expo and 2005 Aichi Expo.
With the help of expo mascot Myaku-Myaku, a quirky character with multiple eyes, the event aims to attract more than 28 million visitors.