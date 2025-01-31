Osaka gears up to host World Expo 2025

OSAKA: Japan is gearing up for the World Expo 2025, which will open in mid-April on the artificial island of Yumeshima off the shores of Osaka, the nation’s second most populated city.

Held every five years, the upcoming edition of the event will involve 158 countries and regions, and is themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”.

The World Expo brings together countries, private firms, civil society groups and non-governmental organisations to discuss and find solutions to pressing global challenges.