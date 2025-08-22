Rice price inflation eases in Japan

TOKYO: Rice prices in Japan soared 90.7 per cent in July year-on-year, official data showed on Friday (Aug 22), but the rate of increase slowed from previous month,s offering some relief for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Overall, Japan's core inflation rate eased to 3.1 per cent from 3.3 per cent in June, the data from the internal affairs ministry showed.

But the rate remains above the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2 per cent target, cementing expectations that it will hike interest rates in October.

The reading, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, was slightly above market expectations of 3 per cent.

Excluding energy and also fresh food, consumer prices rose 3.4 per cent, the same rate as in June.

The BoJ has been reluctant to raise borrowing costs, seeing above-target inflation as caused by temporary factors.

Earlier this month US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added to pressure on the BoJ to hike rates, saying the bank was "behind the curve" on inflation.

"Our base case is a 25-basis-point rate hike at the October meeting," said Taro Kimura at Bloomberg Economics before inflation data was announced. He had predicted a reading of 3 per cent.

THIN ICE

Ishiba has been on thin ice since the disastrous upper house elections in July that saw his ruling coalition lose its majority.

This came only a few months after his administration became a minority government in the more powerful lower house too.

One of the main sources of voter anger has been inflation, and in particular the surging cost of rice.

In June the price of the staple grain was 100.2 per cent higher than a year earlier. In May the rate was 101.7 per cent.

Factors include a very hot summer in 2023, panic-buying after a warning of an imminent "megaquake" in 2024, alleged hoarding by some traders, and a surge in rice-hungry tourists.

Ishiba appointed a new farm minister and his government has released rice from emergency stocks in an effort to bring prices down.

Earlier this month it announced a change in its decades-old policy of encouraging farmers to grow crops other than rice.

US President Donald Trump also wants Japan to import more American rice to reduce Tokyo's trade surplus with the United States.