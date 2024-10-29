Senior US diplomat arrives in Taiwan as officials downplay Trump comments

TAIPEI: A senior United States diplomat who helps manage ties with Taiwan has arrived in Taipei, the de facto US embassy said on Tuesday (Oct 29), as Taiwanese officials sought to downplay Donald Trump's latest attacks of the island's crucial chip industry and defence needs.

The US is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

The American Institute in Taiwan, which manages the unofficial relationship, said its Washington Office Managing Director Ingrid Larson was visiting Taiwan for meetings from Oct 28 to Nov 1.

The trip is "part of the United States' strong commitment to Taiwan and to advance growing US-Taiwan partnership", it said in a brief statement.

"While in Taiwan, she will discuss continued US-Taiwan collaboration on issues of mutual interest such as regional security, mutually beneficial trade and investment, and people-to-people, educational, and cultural ties."

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the Nov 5 US presidential election, has unnerved democratically governed Taiwan by saying both in July and again over the weekend that Taiwan should pay the United States for its defence and that it had taken American semiconductor business.

"Taiwan, they stole our chip business. They want us to protect and they want protection, they don't pay us money for the protection," Trump told "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast over the weekend.