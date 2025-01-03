South Korea authorities moving to arrest President Yoon, Yonhap says

SEOUL: Authorities were en route on Friday (Jan 3) to execute an arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap news agency reported, as a crowd of protesters faced off with police outside his residence and vowed to block any attempt.

Yoon is under criminal investigation for his short-lived martial law attempt on Dec 3. An arrest would be unprecedented for an incumbent South Korean president.

Yonhap reported that officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is leading a joint team of investigators that include the police and prosecutors, had left their headquarters to execute the warrant.

Broadcaster YTN reported that about 2,800 police had been mobilised in preparation for executing the warrant.