South Korea airport workers go on strike starting on Wednesday, Korea Airports Corp says

SEOUL: South Korean airport workers will go on strike starting on Wednesday (Oct 1), the state-run Korea Airports Corporation said.

The 2,300 unionised workers at the nation's 15 airports are seeking better pay arrangements, more rest days and a safer working environment, a representative of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union, one of the unions participating in the strike, said in a statement.

The workers will continue to strike until they reach a deal with management, the representative told Reuters.

The strike comes as many South Koreans take trips abroad during the nation's thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok, which falls in early October this year.

The workers are mostly in charge of airport facility maintenance such as cleaning, arranging carts and managing parking lots, according to the union and Korea Airports Corporation, which is in charge of operations at airports nationwide.

Workers in charge of airport security were not joining the strike, the airport corporation said, so disruption to flights will be limited.