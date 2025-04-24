South Korea says DeepSeek transferred user data, prompts without consent

SEOUL: South Korea's data protection authority said on Thursday (Apr 24) that Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek transferred user information and prompts without permission when the service was still available for download in the country's app market.

DeepSeek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement that Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co Ltd did not obtain user consent while transferring personal information to a number of companies in China and the United States at the time of its South Korean launch in January.

In February, South Korea's data agency suspended new downloads of the DeepSeek app in the country after it said DeepSeek acknowledged failing to take into account some of the agency's rules on protecting personal data.

The data protection agency said on Thursday that DeepSeek also sent content in AI prompts entered by users to Beijing Volcano Engine Technology Co Ltd, along with device, network and app information.

DeepSeek later told the agency that the decision to send information to Volcano Engine was to improve user experience and that it had blocked the transfer of AI prompt content from Apr 10, it said.

The agency said it has decided to issue a corrective recommendation for DeepSeek to immediately remove AI prompt content transferred to Volcano Engine and establish a legal basis for transferring personal information abroad.