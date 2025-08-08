South Korea delays decision on Google's request for map data exports

SEOUL: South Korea delayed a decision on Friday (Aug 8) on a request from Google for permission to export map data, following United States pressure to address what Washington regards as a non-tariff barrier during recent trade talks, its transport ministry said.

South Korea and the US are preparing for a summit of their leaders, possibly this month, after reaching a trade deal in late July, but it was not clear whether the map issue would be discussed at the meeting.

South Korea previously rejected requests from Google, whose parent is Alphabet, for permission to use map data on servers outside the country in 2016 and 2007, citing security concerns.

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement its National Geographic Information Institute had decided to postpone the decision for 60 days to give Google time to come up with measures that address its security concerns.

Google has said there were no security concerns about its mapping data on South Korea, saying the data is publicly available and used by a number of companies, after going through a security review by a government agency.

The company said, however, it is closely discussing with the South Korean government about taking any other security measures requested by the authorities, while considering plans to purchase blurred images from local partners which have been approved by the government.

South Korea, whose 1950 to 1953 war with North Korea ended without a peace treaty, argues that if it allowed such data to leave the country, the locations of military facilities and other sensitive sites could be revealed.

But the US said restrictions on cross-border data flows have long served as barriers to operating navigation services through Google Maps and Apple Maps, resulting in US companies losing out in the South Korean market.

South Korea had not made concessions on the map issue and also on further opening up agriculture, despite early and intense bilateral talks, presidential adviser Kim Yong-beom had said.

Google said the lack of data restricts its Google Maps services in Korea, causing major inconveniences to foreign tourists.

Late last month, Transport Minister Kim Yoon-duk said South Korea needed to be "very cautious" about granting map access, saying defence and public safety were prioritised over trade.