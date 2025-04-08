South Korea fires warning shots as North Korean troops briefly cross border

SEOUL: South Korea's military said on Tuesday (Apr 8) that its troops fired warning shots when around 10 North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the heavily fortified border that divides the peninsula.

The troops were spotted around 5pm (4pm, Singapore time) in the demilitarised zone between the two countries, parts of which are heavily mined and overgrown.

"Our military conducted a warning broadcast and fired warning shots, and the North Korean soldiers moved north," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

"Our military is closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean soldiers and taking necessary measures," it said.

Some of the soldiers who crossed the frontier were armed and wearing bulletproof vests.

North Korean troops made a series of small border incursions last year, which Seoul said at the time were likely accidental.

South Korea's military on Monday flagged unusual activity by North Korean soldiers.

It came days after a Seoul court removed president Yoon Suk Yeol from office, prompting snap polls to be called for Jun 3.