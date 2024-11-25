South Korean man convicted of binge eating to avoid military service: Report

A South Korean man has been convicted of gaining weight on purpose to avoid serving in the military, The Korea Herald reported on Sunday (Nov 24).

The 26-year-old was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years, under the Military Service Act.

He reportedly doubled his daily food intake and drank a large amount of water just before his physical examination for the military draft.

According to the report, the man was assessed at grade 2 in his initial physical exam in October 2017 which would qualify him for a combat role.

However, he got a grade 4 at the final physical exam in June 2023, weighing 102.3kg. At 169cm tall, he had a body mass index of 35.8, which made him heavily obese.

The new grade meant he could serve in a non-combat role at a government agency while commuting from home, reported The Korea Herald.

The man reportedly followed a regimen suggested by a friend, who included specific plans to gain weight.

Under the Military Service Act, those who evade their mandatory military service without justifiable cause can be jailed for up to three years.

The man's friend was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, for aiding and abetting.

The friend reportedly denied the accusation and claimed that he never thought the man would go through with it.

According to The Korea Herald, the district court decided on relatively lenient sentences for both men as they had no previous criminal convictions. The defendant also acknowledged his wrongdoing and promised to sincerely serve his military duty.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve in the military for at least 18 months.