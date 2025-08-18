South Korea's nuclear power output surges as coal use plunges

SEOUL: South Korea's nuclear power output is racing ahead of official targets due to fewer maintenance outages, a new plant coming online and reactors running at full tilt, helping to rein in generation costs and pushing down coal usage.

Generation from nuclear plants grew 8.7 per cent year-over-year in the six months through June - three times official plans for 2.9 per cent annual growth – while coal-fired output plunged 16 per cent, data from state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) showed.

"The basic principle of generator operation in the power market is minimisation of generation costs. Nuclear power generally has lower fuel costs than other generation sources such as coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG)," a Korea Power Exchange (KPX) spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"If nuclear and renewable facilities continue to be additionally expanded in the future, generation from gas and coal is likely to continue to decrease," the spokesperson said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A 29 per cent annual decline in maintenance outage times and a 6 per cent increase in installed nuclear capacity in the first half of 2025 also boosted output, KPX said. The 1.4 GW Shin Hanul #2 plant southeast of Seoul came online in April 2024.

South Korea is Asia's No.2 nuclear power generator after China. It is ramping up nuclear generation as policy resistance to the technology is waning, with Japan restarting idled plants and new reactors beginning commercial operations in India.

The country of 51 million people operates 26 nuclear reactors with 26.05GW of capacity and is building four more, including two units totalling 2.8 GW expected online in 2026.

Tighter safety checks and maintenance shutdowns after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan curbed nuclear output in South Korea last decade, lifting coal and LNG use.

However, nuclear output has risen 6.1 per cent annually since power consumption stabilised in 2022, and President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June, has pledged continued support.

Nuclear's share of power generation rose to 31.7 per cent in 2024 from 25.9 per cent in 2019, KEPCO data showed, offsetting most of coal's decline to 28.1 per cent from 40.4 per cent across the same years.

That helped South Korea cut its energy import costs, with overseas coal volumes falling 8 per cent annually on average from 2022 levels, according to customs data, and the coal import bill falling 23 per cent over that period to US$15.4 billion last year.