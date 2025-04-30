South Korea officials heading to Washington for talks over US tariffs

SEOUL: South Korean Industry Ministry officials will travel to Washington on Wednesday (Apr 30) for "technical discussions" with US Trade Representative counterparts, hoping to make progress on a potential deal over US tariffs, Seoul's ministry said.

The team will seek to minimise the impact of the tariffs announced by the administration of US President Donald Trump on South Korean companies by seeking exemption from reciprocal tariffs and import duties on automobiles and steel products, the ministry said in a statement.

The visit by the industry ministry officials follows a trip to Washington by Minister Ahn Duk-geun last week and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, where the countries agreed to craft a trade package aimed at removing new US tariffs that are set to take effect on Jul 8 after a pause.

South Korean officials have said the two sides are not yet in formal negotiations but are laying the groundwork for talks that will likely continue after the country holds a presidential election on Jun 3 and a new government takes office.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday some trade partners are "much more keen to come to the table, get this done, and then go home and campaign on it", when asked about how domestic factors could influence the talks.

Faced with questions about Bessent's comments, Choi said South Korea was not rushing to strike a deal and discussions at a working level "are moving very slowly," adding Bessent's comments were likely not specifically about South Korea.