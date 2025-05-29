Navy patrol plane crashes in South Korea, killing four

SEOUL: A navy maritime patrol plane crashed in South Korea on Thursday (May 29), killing all four people on board, authorities said.

The plane crashed in a mountainous area near the southeastern city of Pohang just before 2pm (1pm Singapore time), around six minutes after take-off, according to South Korea's navy.

The maritime patrol aircraft was conducting take-off and landing training when it crashed, the navy said.

"The Navy has located all four bodies of the maritime patrol aircraft crew and is currently recovering them," the navy said in a statement.